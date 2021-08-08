 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle’s peace offering on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Meghan Markle has reportedly given her estranged father Thomas Markle the cold shoulder once again.

If claims by Thomas are to be believed, he sent a bouquet of roses for the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday but was snubbed by his daughter in response.

He told TMZ that he sent a dozen red roses with two yellow ones in the middle, to signify Meghan and Harry’s two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Along with the flowers, he sent a note that read: “Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days.”

He went on to tell the portal that he wishes to be a part of his grandchildren’s lives while adding that it was okay that he did not receive a response from his daughter for his gesture on her birthday.

In a chat with Fox News last month, Thomas revealed that he was planning to file a petition with California courts that could allow him to meet with his grandchildren. 

