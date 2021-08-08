 
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

BIEK announces new schedule for intermediate exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Sunday announced the new schedule for intermediate exams, following an end to the nine-day lockdown in Sindh.

According to a press release by BIEK, the first exam will take place on August 10, for Botony.

On August 11, the Zoology exam and on August 12, the Economics exam will be held.

BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said that this effectively means that exams that were previously scheduled for July 31, will now be held on Tuesday, August 10, exams scheduled for Wednesday, August 2 will now be held on August 11, and those scheduled for August 3 will now be held on Thursday, August 12.

Similarly, exams scheduled for August 4 will now be held on Friday, August 13.

All exams will be held at the same examination centres as outlined previously.

Dr Saeeduddin further said that the schedule for exams for class 11, improvement of division, special chance, benefit cases, additional subjects and short subjects will be announced at a later date.

