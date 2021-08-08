Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting August 9

Police officials patrol at Empress Market to see to the implementation of restrictions imposed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in Karachi. — APP

The Sindh government on Sunday announced revised COVID-19 restrictions for the province as the country battles a fourth wave.

The new restrictions are set to take effect on Monday, August 9 and will last till August 31.

Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:

Market and business activities may continue till 8pm. This includes standalone grocery stores, fish and meat shops, vegetable and fruit vendors, e-commerce and bakeries.

