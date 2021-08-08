Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting August 9

The Sindh government on Sunday announced revised COVID-19 restrictions for the province as the country battles a fourth wave.
The new restrictions are set to take effect on Monday, August 9 and will last till August 31.
Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:
- Market and business activities may continue till 8pm. This includes standalone grocery stores, fish and meat shops, vegetable and fruit vendors, e-commerce and bakeries.
- Essential services allowed to open longer. These include pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, milk shops and tandoors.
- Indoor dining will not be allowed.
- Outdoor dining is allowed for a maximum of 300 people till 10pm under strict coronavirus safety precautions.
- Takeaway and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to following of safety measures with staff and delivery personnel fully vaccinated.
- Indoor weddings banned.
- Outdoor weddings allowed with a maximum of 300 guests till 10pm with strict enforcement of safety protocols.
- Shrines to remain closed.
- Cinemas to remain closed.
- Indoor gatherings, including cultural, musical, religious events prohibited.
- Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 300 guests with strict enforcement of safety protocols.
- Contact sports banned.
- Gyms to allow only vaccinated individuals.
- Offices to only call 50% staff to work.
- Public transport to run on sanctioned routes with 50% occupancy and staff fully vaccinated. Snacks are not allowed on board the vehicles.
- Railway services to continue with 50% occupancy, subject to enforcement of strict safety protocols and vaccination of all staff.
- Amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports facilities to remain closed.
- Public parks to remain open subject to the following of safety measures.
- Tourism activities to only be allowed for vaccinated individuals.
- Domestic airlines to no longer serve meals or snacks.
- Wearing of masks compulsory at all public places.
More to follow.