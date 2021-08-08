 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh announces revised COVID-19 curbs starting August 9

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 08, 2021

Police officials patrol at Empress Market to see to the implementation of restrictions imposed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in Karachi. — APP
The Sindh government on Sunday announced revised COVID-19 restrictions for the province as the country battles a fourth wave.

The new restrictions are set to take effect on Monday, August 9 and will last till August 31.

Under the revised curbs, the following will apply:

  • Market and business activities may continue till 8pm. This includes standalone grocery stores, fish and meat shops, vegetable and fruit vendors, e-commerce and bakeries.
  • Essential services allowed to open longer. These include pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, milk shops and tandoors.
  • Indoor dining will not be allowed. 
  • Outdoor dining is allowed for a maximum of 300 people till 10pm under strict coronavirus safety precautions.
  • Takeaway and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to following of safety measures with staff and delivery personnel fully vaccinated.
  • Indoor weddings banned. 
  • Outdoor weddings allowed with a maximum of 300 guests till 10pm with strict enforcement of safety protocols.
  • Shrines to remain closed.
  • Cinemas to remain closed.
  • Indoor gatherings, including cultural, musical, religious events prohibited. 
  • Outdoor gatherings allowed for a maximum of 300 guests with strict enforcement of safety protocols.
  • Contact sports banned.
  • Gyms to allow only vaccinated individuals.
  • Offices to only call 50% staff to work.
  • Public transport to run on sanctioned routes with 50% occupancy and staff fully vaccinated. Snacks are not allowed on board the vehicles.
  • Railway services to continue with 50% occupancy, subject to enforcement of strict safety protocols and vaccination of all staff.
  • Amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports facilities to remain closed.
  • Public parks to remain open subject to the following of safety measures.
  • Tourism activities to only be allowed for vaccinated individuals.
  • Domestic airlines to no longer serve meals or snacks.
  • Wearing of masks compulsory at all public places.

More to follow.

