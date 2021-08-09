 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West tries to persuade Kim Kardashian with his heart-melting songs

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Kanye West tries to persuade Kim Kardashian with his heart-melting songs

Kanye West, who recently hosted second listening event in Atlanta for his "Donda" album, tired his best to win his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's heart with his touching songs.

Kanye's latest party stirred hope of reconciliation with Kim as there was more chatter about his personal life than music.

The rapper held a second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he's been staying as he completes the album named for his late mother.

As expected, Kanye's estranged wife Kim attended the event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the rapper completed the album named for his late mother.

The 40-yearold reality star was looking smashing in black outfit that matched the rapper's stunning attire.

On Thursday night, Kanye appeared to be addressing their marriage -- and split -- in some of his lyrics. It's the song "Love Unconditionally" in which he sings, "I'm losing my family," that many on social media mulled over.

"I'm losing all my family/darling come back to me," West rapped as his estranged wife looked on from the audience.

In another song, he offered, "Time and space is a luxury/But you came here to show that you're still in love with me."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fans and friends started speculating about their reunion after latest listening party of the rapper as he apparently knocked at his ex's heart to find a space again.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle hurts emotions of her father

Meghan Markle hurts emotions of her father
Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame

Selena Gomez opens up on her life before fame
Katie Price shares distressing scenes of her life in new video

Katie Price shares distressing scenes of her life in new video
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share good news with fans one year after 'WAP

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share good news with fans one year after 'WAP
Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’

Dwayne Johnson reminisces over ‘Jungle Cruise’ success that’s ’20 years in the making’
BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown

BTS’ Jimin, RM revel what helped them power through covid-19 lockdown
BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’

BTS’ RM explains the real message behind ‘Permission to Dance’
BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs

BTS’ Suga addresses ‘inspirational relationship between BTS, ARMYs
Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers

Dwayne Johnson unveils ‘Mana Mobile’ taco tour for essential workers
Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Ertugrul's Sultan Aladdin actor Burak Hakki's Facebook account hacked

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’

Prince Harry blasted for ‘playing the victim card’
Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’

Watch: Ariana Grande unveils ‘Fortnite’ event ‘Rift Tour’

Latest

view all