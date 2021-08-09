Kanye West tries to persuade Kim Kardashian with his heart-melting songs

Kanye West, who recently hosted second listening event in Atlanta for his "Donda" album, tired his best to win his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's heart with his touching songs.



Kanye's latest party stirred hope of reconciliation with Kim as there was more chatter about his personal life than music.

The rapper held a second listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he's been staying as he completes the album named for his late mother.

The 40-yearold reality star was looking smashing in black outfit that matched the rapper's stunning attire.



On Thursday night, Kanye appeared to be addressing their marriage -- and split -- in some of his lyrics. It's the song "Love Unconditionally" in which he sings, "I'm losing my family," that many on social media mulled over.



"I'm losing all my family/darling come back to me," West rapped as his estranged wife looked on from the audience.

In another song, he offered, "Time and space is a luxury/But you came here to show that you're still in love with me."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fans and friends started speculating about their reunion after latest listening party of the rapper as he apparently knocked at his ex's heart to find a space again.