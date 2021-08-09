 
Monday Aug 09 2021
Pakistan records minor drop in daily COVID-19 numbers

Monday Aug 09, 2021

A resident receives a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the drive-through vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan July 29, 2021
  • Pakistan records 4,040 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.
  • Positivity rate stands at 7.54%.
  • Sindh lifts lockdown, imposes new restrictions.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been recording a slow decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers over the last three days, with 4,040 fresh cases reported Monday morning, National Command and Operation Centre's statistics showed.

According to the NCOC's latest stats, the positivity rate fell to 7.54%.

The 4,040 new cases were detected after 53,528 coronavirus tests were taken in the last 24 hours. This pushes the total number of cases to 1,071,620.

There is a small downward trend in daily numbers, however, active cases continue to increase with the latest figure recorded at 83,298 cases.

In the last 24 hours, another 53 people have died of COVID-19. Two days ago, Pakistan had recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus, which was the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic.

Read Sindh's revised restrictions as province lifts lockdown

Some 964,404 patients have so far recovered, whereas the total number of deaths has reached 23,918. 

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't declined significantly, however, Sindh has lifted its lockdown as of today. Revised COVID-19 restrictions, which will last till August 31, have been announced by the Sindh government. 

UAE changes COVID-19 policy for Pakistani travellers

The United Arab Emirates has once again changed its policy for Pakistani travellers, making it compulsory for them to get a rapid PCR test done four hours before travelling. Due to the absence of testing facilities at the airports, however, thousands of travellers wishing to return to the UAE have been stranded.

According to Khaleej Times, airlines in Pakistan are currently negotiating with healthcare service providers in the country to arrange for rapid PCR testing facilities at airports so that passengers travelling to the UAE do not face problems.

