Monday Aug 09 2021
Prince Harry to ask cousin Eugenie to help him with bombshell memoir

Monday Aug 09, 2021

Prince Harry's ghostwriter JR Moehringer is expected to speak to his inner circle 

Prince Harry is all set to ask his dear cousin, Princess Eugenie, to help him write his explosive memoir. 

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter JR Moehringer is expected to speak to Harry's inner circle while putting together the book.

This is because Eugenie knew Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry. 

A source told The Sun, "I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with.”

Moehringer is expected to bypass official channels to organise interviews with other royals as Palace officials are known to block requests for royal books, The Sun reports.

Harry and Eugenie share a close bond with each other. The princess was even allowed to move in to Frogmore Cottage, which is the Sussexes' UK residence. 

