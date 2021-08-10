 
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded Meghan Markle’s ‘court jester’

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

Prince Harry recently got called out by experts for behaving like Meghan Markle’s personal court jester in 40 x 40 birthday project.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti and during her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “What a fall - from being Prince to literally being a jester in the court of Queen Meghan.”

“It seems interesting to me how Meghan and Harry are dividing their public appearances and statements. Meghan's actually been quite quiet in most of this, leaving a lot of the work to Harry.”

“She did do the main part of the Oprah Winfrey interview, which was clearly very well thought out in advance, and it was an interview with a close friend of theirs, one so close that she was invited to their wedding, and thus it wasn't likely to be a challenge for her.”

“I'd be surprised if there wasn't a lot of mutual preparation beforehand, though they claimed I believe at the beginning of the interview that there hadn't been.

“Harry on the other hand came in, you know, for a short section at the end of that interview, but since then, most of it's been down to him.”

“He's been saying all sorts of things - he's been, let's say, revealing his truth about the Royal Family and his, his childhood and then adulthood in the UK as part of that family. She's been really taking a backseat, which I think has been very carefully designed to protect her reputation.”

