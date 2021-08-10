 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Aug 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 5.9%, says health secretary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 10, 2021

— AFP/File
— AFP/File

  • Positivity ratio for Punjab at 5.9%, reports secretary health. 
  • Lahore and Rawalpindi reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours, says Sarah Aslam. 
  • Rawalpindi recorded a positivity ratio of 32.1 %

LAHORE: Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Punjab as positivity ratio reaches 5.9%, Secretary Health Sarah Aslam said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Aslam announced that the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached 365,824 out of which 336,078 people have recovered and 11,237 have died.

She added that at present, Punjab has 18,509 active coronavirus cases, with 1,144 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The day before, 38 deaths were reported in Punjab.

Out of the eleven hundred new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, 533 cases were reported in Lahore, while 244 were reported in Rawalpindi, notified  Aslam.

Expanding on the statistics, the health secretary's statement reported that the overall positivity ratio for the province was calculated at 5.9% on Monday.

Rawalpindi recorded a positivity ratio of 32.1%, Lahore recorded a ratio of 8.6%, whereas Failsabad recorded a ratio of 2.0%.

Multan and Gujranwala recorded a positive rate of 6.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) daily numbers showed that 49,506 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,884 came back positive, taking the overall positivity ratio to 7.84%.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has crossed 24,000 and reached 24,004 and the total number of cases has reached 1,075,504.

In addition to this, 2,669 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 967,073, while the number of active cases is 84,427.

More From Health:

Muharram: NCOC announces special guidelines to guard against spread of COVID-19

Muharram: NCOC announces special guidelines to guard against spread of COVID-19
LHC bars govt from action against Jahangir Tareen's sugar mills

LHC bars govt from action against Jahangir Tareen's sugar mills
Opposition was 'constantly winning' when it was following PPP's policies: Bilawal

Opposition was 'constantly winning' when it was following PPP's policies: Bilawal
Pakistan rejects 'unsubstantiated' reports of crackdown on overseas dissidents

Pakistan rejects 'unsubstantiated' reports of crackdown on overseas dissidents
Toxic water in 29 major cities of Pakistan, NA told

Toxic water in 29 major cities of Pakistan, NA told
Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan has been restored

Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan has been restored
Interior minister slams India for accusing Pakistan of infiltrating terrorists into IoK

Interior minister slams India for accusing Pakistan of infiltrating terrorists into IoK
Coronavirus: Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant

Coronavirus: Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant
Murad Raas warns Punjab schools to get teachers, staff vaccinated by Aug 22 or face closure

Murad Raas warns Punjab schools to get teachers, staff vaccinated by Aug 22 or face closure
20 tourists robbed in Swat

20 tourists robbed in Swat
Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan

Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan
Talks continue with Pakistan over safe havens for terrorists: Pentagon

Talks continue with Pakistan over safe havens for terrorists: Pentagon

Latest

view all