Punjab's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 5.9%, says health secretary

— AFP/File

Positivity ratio for Punjab at 5.9%, reports secretary health.

Lahore and Rawalpindi reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours, says Sarah Aslam.

Rawalpindi recorded a positivity ratio of 32.1 %

LAHORE: Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Punjab as positivity ratio reaches 5.9%, Secretary Health Sarah Aslam said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Aslam announced that the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached 365,824 out of which 336,078 people have recovered and 11,237 have died.

She added that at present, Punjab has 18,509 active coronavirus cases, with 1,144 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The day before, 38 deaths were reported in Punjab.

Out of the eleven hundred new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, 533 cases were reported in Lahore, while 244 were reported in Rawalpindi, notified Aslam.

Expanding on the statistics, the health secretary's statement reported that the overall positivity ratio for the province was calculated at 5.9% on Monday.

Rawalpindi recorded a positivity ratio of 32.1%, Lahore recorded a ratio of 8.6%, whereas Failsabad recorded a ratio of 2.0%.

Multan and Gujranwala recorded a positive rate of 6.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Coronavirus death toll crosses 24,000 mark in Pakistan

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) daily numbers showed that 49,506 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours. Of these, 3,884 came back positive, taking the overall positivity ratio to 7.84%.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has crossed 24,000 and reached 24,004 and the total number of cases has reached 1,075,504.

In addition to this, 2,669 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 967,073, while the number of active cases is 84,427.