Afghan leaders must 'come together and fight for themselves': Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden urged Afghanistan's leaders Tuesday to unite and "fight for their nation" against the Taliban insurgents and said he did not regret deciding to withdraw US troops from the country.



"Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden told reporters. "They've got to fight for themselves."

Biden said the United States would continue to support the government in Kabul, but added that "I do not regret my decision" to pull US troops out by August 31 after two decades of war.