Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry on her birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps

Supermodel Kendall Jenner celebrated her sweet sister Kylie Jenner's 24th birthday in style as she shared a series of sweet throwback photos to express her true love for the makeup mogul.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kendall posted a heartfelt message to Kylie along with snaps from their childhood as well as more recent photos including the sisters wearing matching outfits at the 2019 Met Gala.

"Happy birthday to my baby sister" she wrote next to a photo of the two at the beach before sharing a snap of them as children. In the photo, a young Kendall can be seen cuddling up to Kylie who was just a baby at the time.

She captioned the throwback: "I will hold you like this forever and ever."

Other pics in the post included the sisters lying in bed together with the caption "my soul mate, we were put here together for a reason."

The last photo in the series showed Kendall holding baby Kylie for the first time. We're not crying, you're crying.

