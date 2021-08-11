Nicole Kidman speaks up about parenting struggles with husband Keith Urban

Kidman said she and husband Keith Urban have divided their responsibilities equally

Nicole Kidman shared the struggles of balancing her career with being a mother.

The Eyes Wide Shut star said she and husband Keith Urban have divided their responsibilities equally.

In an interview with WSJ magazine, Kidman shared, “We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much."

She added, "Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it,” the Australian starlet said. “We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Meanwhile, country singer Urban previously opened up about his family’s busy lifestyle during an interview with the Times. “We live in different places — between Nashville and London — so we’re just used to not having a particular structure. It’s based on whether Nic’s working, whether I’m working,” he said.