 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
AFP

US cybersecurity firm acquires Avast for over $8 billion

By
AFP

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

The logos of Avast (left) NortonLifeLock (right). —  Linkedin/Twitter/File
The logos of Avast (left) NortonLifeLock (right). —  Linkedin/Twitter/File

  • Deal "is huge step forward for consumer cyber safety": Norton CEO.
  • Over 500 million users to benefit from new group's safety offerings.
  • Combined company to be dual headquartered in Prague and Tempe.

LONDON: To create a leading consumer business after the pandemic fuelled online activity, US cybersecurity giant NortonLifeLock is to buy Czech rival Avast for over $8 billion, the companies announced Wednesday.

The deal, equivalent to more than 6.7 billion euros, "is a huge step forward for consumer cyber safety and will ultimately enable us to achieve our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely", Norton chief executive Vincent Pilette said in a joint statement.

Ondrej Vlcek, chief executive of London-listed Avast, said that amid increasing global cyber threats, the tie-up would allow for "enhanced solutions and services, with improved capabilities".

More than 500 million users will benefit from the new group's safety offerings, the statement added.

Pilette was set to become chief executive of the expanded group, while Vlcek is to join NortonLifeLock as president and become a member of the NortonLifeLock board.

The combined company, to be listed on the Nasdaq, will be dual headquartered in Prague and Tempe, Arizona.

Businesses worldwide are at threat from an increasingly lucrative form of digital hostage-taking, or ransomware attacks, that typically see hackers encrypting victims' data and then demanding money for restored access.

A massive ransomware attack on US tech firm Kaseya in July affected businesses from pharmacies to gas stations in at least 17 countries.

While Kaseya was little known to the public, analysts say it was a ripe target as its software is used by around 40,000 businesses, allowing the hackers to paralyse many companies with a single blow.

"At a time when global cyber threats are growing, yet cyber safety penetration remains very low, together with NortonLifeLock, we will be able to accelerate our shared vision of providing holistic cyber protection for consumers around the globe," Vlcek added Wednesday.

US cybersecurity officials last week announced that Amazon, Google and Microsoft had enlisted to help them fight ransomware and defend cloud computing systems from hackers.

The tech giants are among firms signed on to be part of a Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative intended to combine government and private skills and resources to fight hackers, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp now allows transferring chats between Android, iOS

WhatsApp now allows transferring chats between Android, iOS
Instagram rolls out new tools to reduce abusive, racist comments

Instagram rolls out new tools to reduce abusive, racist comments
Vivo sets up its first mobile production unit in Pakistan

Vivo sets up its first mobile production unit in Pakistan
Enjoy new 'Friends Are Family' stickers on WhatsApp

Enjoy new 'Friends Are Family' stickers on WhatsApp
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
WhatsApp Web to get drawing tools in new update

WhatsApp Web to get drawing tools in new update
Advertising in print news media more useful than Facebook, YouTube: research

Advertising in print news media more useful than Facebook, YouTube: research
IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban

IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban
WhatsApp update brings new emojis

WhatsApp update brings new emojis
Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse

Latest

view all