Wednesday Aug 11 2021
Arshad Nadeem shares video message for fans via actual Twitter account

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

Arshad Nadeem shares video message for fans via real Twitter account. Photo courtesy @Arshadnadeem76
  • Arshad Nadeem says he had erroneously shared the wrong details for his account in a previous video.
  • Says @Arshadnadeem76 is his real Twitter account.
  • Olympian stood fifth in the men's javelin throw competition at the Tokyo Games but has won the nation over with his spirit.

Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem on Wednesday shared a video message for his fans via his real Twitter account, in which he apologised for erroneously sharing the wrong account details in an earlier video.

In the video, Nadeem says that he mistakenly mentioned @Arshadnadeem26 by mistake while announcing his recently created Twitter account, which is actually @Arshadnadeem76.

He warned that someone has already made an account with the @Arshadnadeem26 Twitter handle, and that fans should beware, as it is not his account.

'Fraudulent activity under my name'

Earlier, on Tuesday, Nadeem in a written post had warned his followers about someone defrauding people by collecting money in the name of supporting Nadeem.

“Dear all I am Arshad Nadeem. I just want to warn you all regarding fraudulent activity being carried out [under] my name for my support. I have not authorised any body to collect money on my name. Be careful of such people,” he wrote.

The entire nation has had nothing but praise for Arshad Nadeem, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics' javelin throw final, in view of his tremendous sportsman spirit, despite having entered without access to facilities at par with those available to other athletes.

Nadeem missed out on a podium finish, standing fifth, but won the nation over with the determination he displayed throughout the contest.

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin with a best throw of 87.58 metres, claiming a historic first Olympic gold in athletics for India.

Nadeem, meanwhile, scored a best throw of 84.63 metres.

