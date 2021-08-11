 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Aug 11 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp now allows transferring chats between Android, iOS

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 11, 2021

The new feature. — Tech Crunch
The new feature. — Tech Crunch

In a major development for smartphone users, WhatsApp will finally enable them to transfer data between platforms — from Android to iOS and vice-versa.

The platform has rolled out the feature currently for Samsung phones, but it will soon be available for every mobile phone, Android and iOS, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said.

"Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We’re working to make this possible starting with @SamsungMobile devices, and it’s coming to @Android and iOS phones soon," the chief said.

"To use the feature, WhatsApp users will connect their old and new device via a USB-C to Lightning cable, and launch Smart Switch. The new phone will then prompt you to scan a QR code using your old phone and export your WhatsApp history. To complete the transfer, you’ll sign into WhatsApp on the new device and import the messages," Tech Crunch reported.

More From Sci-Tech:

Vivo sets up its first mobile production unit in Pakistan

Vivo sets up its first mobile production unit in Pakistan
Enjoy new 'Friends Are Family' stickers on WhatsApp

Enjoy new 'Friends Are Family' stickers on WhatsApp
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
WhatsApp Web to get drawing tools in new update

WhatsApp Web to get drawing tools in new update
Advertising in print news media more useful than Facebook, YouTube: research

Advertising in print news media more useful than Facebook, YouTube: research
IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban

IHC asks PTA to review TikTok ban
WhatsApp update brings new emojis

WhatsApp update brings new emojis
Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Apple's new bid against child abuse sparks old debate on govt surveillance

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Astronomers discover potentially habitable planet

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse

Apple ramps up effort to stem child sexual abuse
WhatsApp rolls out 'View Once' photos, videos

WhatsApp rolls out 'View Once' photos, videos
PUBG announces $6 million prize pool for global championship

PUBG announces $6 million prize pool for global championship

Latest

view all