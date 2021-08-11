WhatsApp now allows transferring chats between Android, iOS

The new feature. — Tech Crunch

In a major development for smartphone users, WhatsApp will finally enable them to transfer data between platforms — from Android to iOS and vice-versa.



The platform has rolled out the feature currently for Samsung phones, but it will soon be available for every mobile phone, Android and iOS, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart said.

"Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We’re working to make this possible starting with @SamsungMobile devices, and it’s coming to @Android and iOS phones soon," the chief said.

"To use the feature, WhatsApp users will connect their old and new device via a USB-C to Lightning cable, and launch Smart Switch. The new phone will then prompt you to scan a QR code using your old phone and export your WhatsApp history. To complete the transfer, you’ll sign into WhatsApp on the new device and import the messages," Tech Crunch reported.