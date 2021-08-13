 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' father Jami decides to step down as her conservator

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Britney Spears father Jami decides to step down as her conservator

Britney Spears would surely be happy to know that her father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down as the pop star's conservator, according to new report.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court," according to the legal documents.

"In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears."

Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement: "We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed.

"It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms Spears and others."

 Britney Spears, in a court appearance last month, said she wanted her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse and removed from the legal agreement that has controlled her life for more than 13 years.

Jamie Spears has largely controlled her life since 2008, when she was placed into a conservatorship following some difficulties with her mental health.

More From Entertainment:

Disney Plus subscriptions climb as earnings beat expectations

Disney Plus subscriptions climb as earnings beat expectations
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck become a family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck become a family
Kate Middleton and Prince William share message on International Youth Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William share message on International Youth Day
Allegations against Prince Andrew can affect US-UK diplomatic relations: report

Allegations against Prince Andrew can affect US-UK diplomatic relations: report
Tom Cruise work secrets revealed by Jake Johnson

Tom Cruise work secrets revealed by Jake Johnson
Snoop Dogg holds no grudge against Eminem?

Snoop Dogg holds no grudge against Eminem?
Olivia Rodrigo touches on ‘Driver’s License’s bad reputation

Olivia Rodrigo touches on ‘Driver’s License’s bad reputation
Olivia Rodrigo shares insider advice from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez

Olivia Rodrigo shares insider advice from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez
Kelly Clarkson requests judge to restore last name amid divorce hearing: reports

Kelly Clarkson requests judge to restore last name amid divorce hearing: reports
Watch: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard face hilarious interruption

Watch: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard face hilarious interruption
Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard explain ‘transformed’ parenting tactics for lockdown

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard explain ‘transformed’ parenting tactics for lockdown
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk losing ‘crucial alliance’ for US dream

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk losing ‘crucial alliance’ for US dream

Latest

view all