Friday Aug 13 2021
Pakistan logs 4,619 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Friday Aug 13, 2021

  • Pakistan reports 4,619 new COVID-19 cases, NCOC data shows.
  • Positivity rate stands at 7.76%.
  • The number of active cases is 86,236.

ISLAMABAD: Another 79 people have died from coronavirus in Pakistan and 4,619 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The numbers from the National Command and Operation Center Friday morning showed that 59,504 COVD-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 4,619 came back positive.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate is 7.76%.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has reached 24,266 and the total number of cases has reached 1,089,213.

Apart from this, NCOC data showed that 3,937 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 979,411 while the number of active cases is 86,236.

