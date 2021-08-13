 
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly is not bald, spotted all-hair amid outing with Megan Fox

Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

No, Machine Gun Kelly has not shaved his head.

The 31-year-old rapper, who recently shocked fans by sharing a video of his bald self, had donned the hairstyle for his upcoming Papercuts MV.

The singer's traditional blonde hair remains intact. The news has been confirmed amid the singer's recent outing with beau Megan Fox.

Kelly especially worked with five makeup artists to cover all of his body tattoos and secure a bald cap for his upcoming video.  

Papercuts dropped Wednesday night.

Take a look:

