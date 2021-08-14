 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
AFP

Kabul not facing 'imminent threat': Pentagon

By
AFP

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Kabul not facing imminent threat: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: Kabul does not face an "imminent threat" from the Taliban but the insurgents are seeking to isolate the capital amid rapid gains elsewhere in Afghanistan, the US Defense Department said Friday.

"Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"But clearly," he said, "if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul."

"It is not unlike the way they have operated in other places of the country, isolating provincial capitals and sometimes being able to force a surrender without necessarily much bloodshed," Kirby said.

The Taliban on Thursday overran Afghanistan's second and third largest cities, Kandahar and Herat, days after the United States completed most of its withdrawal from a 20-year military involvement.

President Joe Biden has stood firm on his decision to end the US war but authorized the deployment of 3,000 troops to evacuate embassy staff and Afghan allies from Kabul.

The Pentagon acknowledged its concerns about the situation on the ground but made clear that the United States believed that the Afghan military was now responsible.

"We have noted with great concern the speed with which they have been moving and the lack of resistance that they have faced, and we have been nothing but honest about that," Kirby said.

"We want to see the will and the political leadership -- the military leadership -- that's required in the field," he said.

"Whether it pans out or not, that's really for the Afghans to decide," he added. "No outcome has to be inevitable."

More From World:

5 killed as Britain sees first mass shooting in 11 years

5 killed as Britain sees first mass shooting in 11 years
IMF says too soon to predict economic spillover to Pakistan as it 'carefully' watches Afghanistan

IMF says too soon to predict economic spillover to Pakistan as it 'carefully' watches Afghanistan
Philippines extends travel ban for Pakistan, nine other states over Delta concerns

Philippines extends travel ban for Pakistan, nine other states over Delta concerns
Former Afghan ambassador says Ashraf Ghani to blame for Afghanistan's 'rapid collapse'

Former Afghan ambassador says Ashraf Ghani to blame for Afghanistan's 'rapid collapse'
Why is the Afghan National Army crumbling so easily?

Why is the Afghan National Army crumbling so easily?
Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Taliban detain veteran commander Ismail Khan after seizing Herat

Taliban detain veteran commander Ismail Khan after seizing Herat
Blocked by Twitter for political reasons, India's Rahul Gandhi says

Blocked by Twitter for political reasons, India's Rahul Gandhi says
Snake dies after Indian man bites it back

Snake dies after Indian man bites it back
Six people killed in 'shocking' mass shooting in England

Six people killed in 'shocking' mass shooting in England
COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

US tells Ghani it 'remains invested' in Afghanistan's stability as Taliban capture Kandahar and Herat

US tells Ghani it 'remains invested' in Afghanistan's stability as Taliban capture Kandahar and Herat

Latest

view all