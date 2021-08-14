In pictures: Fireworks, flags and festivity as Pakistan marks 75th Independence Day
Government buildings and homes decked in green and white buntings; rallies and events held to express love for country
Updated Saturday Aug 14 2021
Pakistan marked its 75th Independence Day on Saturday, with rallies and events arranged across the country on the occasion as the government eased coronavirus restrictions, allowing citizens to mark the day with traditional zeal and fervor.
People were seen proudly carrying the national flag on the streets, with many dressed in flag-themed costumes and wearing face paint. Children ran around gleefully, blowing party horns. Government buildings and homes were decked in green and white buntings and fairy lights.
The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.