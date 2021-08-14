In pictures: Fireworks, flags and festivity as Pakistan marks 75th Independence Day

Government buildings and homes decked in green and white buntings; rallies and events held to express love for country

Pakistan marked its 75th Independence Day on Saturday, with rallies and events arranged across the country on the occasion as the government eased coronavirus restrictions, allowing citizens to mark the day with traditional zeal and fervor.



People were seen proudly carrying the national flag on the streets, with many dressed in flag-themed costumes and wearing face paint. Children ran around gleefully, blowing party horns. Government buildings and homes were decked in green and white buntings and fairy lights.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity, and prosperity of the country.

A large number of people can be seen enjoying fireworks at midnight as they celebrate Independence Day in Islamabad, on August 14, 2021. — Online

A Pakistan Rangers musical band performs at the tomb of national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore on August 14, 2021. — AFP

A girl poses for a picture with flags of Pakistan at the tomb of national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Lahore on August 14, 2021. — AFP

Pakistanis parade in the street during Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on August 13, 2021. — AFP

A cadet of the Pakistan Navy salutes the national flag during a flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, at the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2021. — Reuters

A man with a national flag mounted on top of his motorbike rides during the celebrations of Independence Day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

A girl waves a flag from a window of a car during celebrations of Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Cyclists pause during the celebration of Independence Day, with the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in the background, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Cadets lead officers from Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force, to lay floral wreaths at the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, during a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail, pray after laying wreaths at the mausoleum of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, during a ceremony to celebrate Independence Day, in Karachi, Pakistan August 14, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro



