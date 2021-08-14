 
Saturday Aug 14 2021
Web Desk

Distorting history forte of RSS-BJP regime: FO in response to Modi's 'shameful' tweet on partition

Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

The logo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Wikipedia/File
Pakistan on Saturday responded to "shameful" tweets by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that "distorting history and stoking communalism is the forte of the RSS-BJP regime".

As Pakistan celebrates August 14, the day it secured freedom from British rule and established a homeland separate from India, Modi tweeted that the day will be "remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day".

Responding to his statement, the Foreign Office said: "As for Indian Prime Minister’s tweet about the events of 1947, no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state — the so-called 'largest democracy'."

The FO said it is "shameful that the practitioners of 'Hindutva' ideology, and purveyors of hate and violence, would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of independence in 1947".

It said that it is the "forte of the RSS-BJP regime" to distort history and stoke communalism.

"Far from healing old wounds, they would go to any extent to sow further dissensions for electoral gains," the Foreign Office noted.

It expressed the confidence, however, that the "people of goodwill India" will "completely reject this political stunt".


