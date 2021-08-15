 
health
Sunday Aug 15 2021
AFP

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Russia registers record daily deaths -

For a third day running, Russia records its highest daily death toll, with 819 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

- Australia tightens Sydney lockdown -

Australia's biggest city announces tighter Covid restrictions including heavier fines and stricter policing as authorities battle to contain a Delta outbreak.

- Iran tightens restrictions -

Iran announces fresh curbs to combat the spread of Covid-19 as deaths and infections surge and the country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.

- Guatemala declares health emergency -

President Alejandro Giammattei announces a new state of emergency, including an overnight curfew from Sunday to contain a surge in Covid infections driven by the Delta variant.

- DRCongo finally gets more vaccines -

The Democratic Republic of Congo receives a batch of more than 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom, after 35 days of having no supplies, the health ministry announces.

- New protests against France's Covid pass -

Protesters opposing a health pass championed by President Emmanuel Macron to defeat Covid-19 mass across France for the fifth successive weekend, but official figures suggest the numbers are down on last week.

- More than 4.3 million dead -

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,347,979 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 621,060 deaths, followed by Brazil with 567,862, India with 430,732, Mexico 247,414 and Peru 197,279.

More From Health:

Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters
COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

COVID-19 patients should not take antibiotics, warn health experts

COVID-19 patients should not take antibiotics, warn health experts
Pakistan logs 4,619 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan logs 4,619 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Researchers launch Long Covid data capture project

Researchers launch Long Covid data capture project
WHO to test three anti-inflamatory drugs as treatment for COVID-19

WHO to test three anti-inflamatory drugs as treatment for COVID-19
Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine around 83% effective against Delta variant: Russia's health minister

Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine around 83% effective against Delta variant: Russia's health minister
Deadly COVID-19 wave kills over 100 in Pakistan for first time in nearly three months

Deadly COVID-19 wave kills over 100 in Pakistan for first time in nearly three months
Pakistan responds to UK statement on why it decided to retain country on red list

Pakistan responds to UK statement on why it decided to retain country on red list

Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Over 4,800 people test positive as Pakistan continues battle against coronavirus

Punjab's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 5.9%, says health secretary

Punjab's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 5.9%, says health secretary
Coronavirus: Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant

Coronavirus: Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta variant

