Coronavirus: Latest global developments

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:



- Russia registers record daily deaths -

For a third day running, Russia records its highest daily death toll, with 819 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours.

- Australia tightens Sydney lockdown -

Australia's biggest city announces tighter Covid restrictions including heavier fines and stricter policing as authorities battle to contain a Delta outbreak.

- Iran tightens restrictions -

Iran announces fresh curbs to combat the spread of Covid-19 as deaths and infections surge and the country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.

- Guatemala declares health emergency -

President Alejandro Giammattei announces a new state of emergency, including an overnight curfew from Sunday to contain a surge in Covid infections driven by the Delta variant.

- DRCongo finally gets more vaccines -

The Democratic Republic of Congo receives a batch of more than 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Kingdom, after 35 days of having no supplies, the health ministry announces.

- New protests against France's Covid pass -

Protesters opposing a health pass championed by President Emmanuel Macron to defeat Covid-19 mass across France for the fifth successive weekend, but official figures suggest the numbers are down on last week.

- More than 4.3 million dead -

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 4,347,979 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 621,060 deaths, followed by Brazil with 567,862, India with 430,732, Mexico 247,414 and Peru 197,279.