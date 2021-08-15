Saudi Arab allows non-Saudis to buy single property

 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
RIYADH: The Kindom of Saudi Arabia has allowed non-Saudis, who are legal residents of the Kingdom, the entitlement to a single property in the kingdom.

Presenting some infographics, an e-service platform Absher indicated that the non-Saudi residents can now avail themselves of the facility to own a property in the country.

According to the Absher portal, there is a three-point criterion for expatriates to claim the entitlement to purchase a property in the KSA.

1. A genuine and unexpired residency ID is required of the foreigner (Muqeem).

2. The applicant must submit all details of the property as well as a copy of the title deed.

3. He or she should not own any additional land in the Kingdom.

If a non-Saudi resident aspires to apply, he/she should visit the Absher platform and access “My Services” (Khidmaty), then going to "Services" (Khidmat), then "General Services" (Al-Khidmatul Aamma), and finally clicking "Application for owning real estate for non-Saudis."

Absher is a smartphone application that allows residents of Saudi Arabia to use government-offered services. The online platform offers e-services, including renewing passports, applying for ID cards, paying traffic tickets, applying for or renewing migrant workers’ visas, and obtaining hajj (pilgrimage) permits.

