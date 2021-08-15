Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE

 
  • Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Authorization holder Inovi Telecom has begun exporting smartphones to other countries.
  • The first consignment of 5,500 units of 4G smartphones carrying “Manufactured in Pakistan” tag were exported to UAE.
  • Within four months, company manages to export 'Manufactured in Pakistan' phones.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has become a smartphone exporter as it sent out its maiden consignment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saturday. 

According to a report published in The News, the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) Authorization holder Inovi Telecom has begun exporting smartphones to other countries. The first consignment of 5,500 units of 4G smart phones carrying the “Manufactured in Pakistan” tag were exported to the UAE.

The PTA congratulated the company for their landmark achievement. This is the result of concerted efforts for the development of mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) and enabling government policies including the Mobile Manufacturing Policy created a favorable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

Under the policy, Inovi Telecom Pvt. Ltd was issued the mobile manufacturing authorization by PTA on 9th April 2021. Within four months, the company managed to achieve exporting 'Manufactured in Pakistan' phones.

