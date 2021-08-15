 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Reuters

Afghanistan war: Reactions as the Taliban enter Kabul

By
Reuters

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

A general view of the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A general view of the US embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Following are international reactions after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday having taken control of much of the rest of Afghanistan.

Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry

"We're concerned about the increasingly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan...We have not taken any decision to close our embassy," he told Geo News.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

"Conflict and instability in the region will sooner or later spill over to Europe and thus to Austria," Austria's APA news agency quoted him as saying in announcing an aid conference to support Afghanistan's Central Asian neighbours.

EU Commissioner Margaritis Schinas

"The clock has run out on how long we can wait to adopt the complete overhaul of Europe's migration and asylum rules we need," Schinas said in a tweet, citing his comments in Italian paper La Stampa.

US President Joe Biden, in a statement on Saturday before the Taliban entered Kabul

"One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country. And an endless American presence in the middle of another country's civil conflict was not acceptable to me."

More From World:

Afghanistan war: Turkey, Pakistan will work together to stop new wave of migrants

Afghanistan war: Turkey, Pakistan will work together to stop new wave of migrants
'Deeply worried about women, minorities, human rights advocates in Afghanistan': Malala Yousafzai

'Deeply worried about women, minorities, human rights advocates in Afghanistan': Malala Yousafzai

Taliban claim they have control of Afghan presidential palace, rule out transitional govt

Taliban claim they have control of Afghan presidential palace, rule out transitional govt
Boris Johnson to summon parliament on the Afghanistan crisis

Boris Johnson to summon parliament on the Afghanistan crisis
Here’s all you need to know about the Taliban leadership

Here’s all you need to know about the Taliban leadership
Kabul in Taliban chokehold; negotiations on for transfer of power

Kabul in Taliban chokehold; negotiations on for transfer of power
Afghan soldiers numbering 84 flee to Uzbekistan as Taliban continue onslaught

Afghan soldiers numbering 84 flee to Uzbekistan as Taliban continue onslaught
Timeline: Taliban's swift military campaign across Afghanistan

Timeline: Taliban's swift military campaign across Afghanistan
Taliban capture Jalalabad unopposed, close in on Kabul

Taliban capture Jalalabad unopposed, close in on Kabul
Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304

Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills at least 304
US can make no difference if Afghan military will not defend own country: Biden

US can make no difference if Afghan military will not defend own country: Biden
Saudi Arab allows non-Saudis to buy single property

Saudi Arab allows non-Saudis to buy single property

Latest

view all