Petrol price to remain unchanged for month of August

Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

  • Price of petrol and high-speed diesel to remain unchanged at Rs119.80 per litre and Rs116.53 per litre, a notification says.
  • Price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs0.81 per litre.
  • Price of light diesel has been increased by Rs1.10 per litre.

The Government of Pakistan on Sunday announced that it would not increase the price of petrol for the remaining month of August, a notification issued in this regard confirmed.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, seeking an increase in the rates. It was expected that the rates would go up, however, the price of petrol and high-speed diesel remained unchanged. 

On the other hand, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs0.81 per litre, while the price of light diesel has been increased by Rs1.10 per litre.

The new price of kerosene oil will be Rs88.30 per litre and light diesel will now be sold for Rs85.77 per litre, the notification said. 

Meanwhile, petrol prices will remain unchanged at Rs119.80 per litre and the price of high-speed diesel will also remain unchanged at Rs116.53 per litre, the notification confirmed.

The change in prices will come into effect at 12am on Monday, August 16, 2021.

According to sources, the Ministry of Finance took the final decision to change the price of petroleum products after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

