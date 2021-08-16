 
Khloé Kardashian takes Tristan Thompson back despite his cheating scandals?

'She has fallen for Tristan all over again. She never really got over him in the first place,' said a source

Khloé Kardashian is once again sparking reconciliation rumours with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The former couple has reportedly reunited yet again, after briefly splitting earlier, according to an insider. 

“It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” said the insider. 

“Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”

A second source added, “He also promised Khloé that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family and she believes him.”

“Tristan charmed his way back into Khloé’s life — piling on the compliments, saying how pretty she is and surprising her with expensive gifts," shared the source, adding, “She has fallen for him all over again. That said, she never really got over him in the first place.”

Khloé and Tristan parted ways in June, after he was snapped going into a room with a bunch of girls at a party. 

