Lizzo addresses ‘fatphobic’ comments: ‘I feel so down’

Singer and songwriter Lizzo recently broke down in tears detailing the ‘fatphobic’ hate comments she receives from netizens.

The singer called out all the ‘racist’ haters during her most recent Instagram Live on August 15th, 2021.

In Live the singer started off by admitting, “I feel so down, I worked so hard I’ve been working triple time, quadruple time doing 12 hours a day of promos and interviews, going to the studio with a [expletive] root canal. -- I’ve gotten a root canal twice, and gone to the studio and recorded music [and] wrote songs.”

“it’s like no matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.”

She also went on to say, “For the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care, I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower and my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.” (sic)

“There are so many people who love Rumors and I’m so happy, I really am, because we worked hard and I know that this hard work paid off.”

“We went hard, I’m grateful [but] I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way like people say [expletive] about me that doesn’t even make sense, its fatphobic, its racist and it’s hurtful.”

She concluded by saying, “If you don’t like my music it's cool if you don’t like Rumors cool, but a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.” (sic)



