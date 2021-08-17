Pakistan logs 95 deaths from COVID-19, over 3,200 infections

Students gather and wait outside a school building as secondary schools reopen amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Karachi, Pakistan January 18, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan reports another 95 fatalities from COVID-19, NCOC stats show.

Country records more than 3,200 fresh coronavirus cases in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 6.68%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,221 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning as the country continues its uphill battle against the fourth wave of the pandemic.



From the 48,181 COVID-19 tests conducted over the last 24 hours, only 3,221 came back positive, according to the daily stats issued by the National Command and Operation Center.

The latest NCOC stats also showed that 4,291 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, while another 95 people died.

The gross positive cases inched up to 1,105,300, recoveries to 993,304 and deaths to 24,573, the NCOC data showed. The number of active cases, however, fell slightly to 87,423.

According to a Reuters report, Pakistan is reporting 4,351 new infections on average each day, 74% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 42,688,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 9.9% of the country’s population.



During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 849,679 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 51 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.