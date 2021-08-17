Here's Karachi's traffic plan for Muharram 2021

Processions will be taken out in different cities to mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Photo: File

Karachi traffic police announces traffic diversion plan for Muharram 8, 9 and 10.

Main procession starts from Nishtar Park and concludes at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian at Kharadar.

Muharram 9, 10 will be public holidays to mark Imam Hussain's (RA) martyrdom

The Karachi traffic police has issued the traffic diversion plan for the Muharram procession that will start from the Nishtar Park and end at the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian at Kharadar.

The traffic diversion plan is for Muharram 8, 9 and 10, which marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his followers at Karbala.

Here's the traffic plan chalked out by police, as per a report in The News:

Muharram 8 — The procession will pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishtar Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, MA Jinnah Road, Kharadar police station and Bombay Bazaar to reach the Imambargah.

Muharram 9 — A procession will start from Liaquatabad via Imambargah Martin Road to the Nishtar Park where a Majlis will be held. After the Majlis, the procession will start from the Nishter Park at about 12pm and then proceed to the Imambargah Hussain Iranian, Kharadar.

The route will include the Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabbat Khanji Road and Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

As soon as the processions will start from Nishter Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Anklesaria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishter Road.



Traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishter Road and the zoological garden to reach their destinations. The traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted to Martin Road towards the jail side.

These vehicles will be permitted to proceed to Jail Road, Jamshed Road, Dadabhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharae Faisal to reach their destination.

All traffic coming from Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted on Dadabhoi Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Sharea Faisal.

The traffic coming from the Super Highway and Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Nazimabad No 2 and will proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road and Sher Shah to Mauripur Road.

To return, these vehicles will take the same route. All kinds of traffic coming from the National Highway side will be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10 and Nazimabad No 2, and will proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Shershah to Mauripur Road. For the return journey, these vehicles will adopt the same route.

Traffic will not be permitted to proceed along the route of the procession from Gurumandir. These vehicles will be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jang Road. All the vehicular traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed towards Numaish, except those arriving to participate in the procession and those with stickers pasted on their windscreens issued from the traffic police, and diverted from the Society signal.

Traffic on MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road and Mansfield Street to proceed towards Saddar.

No traffic will be allowed to pass MA Jinnah Road-Preedy Street junction until the procession has crossed the intersection. All kinds of traffic coming from the zoo and Aga Khan-III Road will be allowed till Anklesaria Hospital.