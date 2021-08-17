ICC Men's T20 World Cup schedule announced

A representational image. Photo: ICC website

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the schedule for the upcoming Men's T20I World Cup.

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will play each other on October 24 in Dubai, as per the schedule.

Round 1 clashes

Hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea will begin the tournament by playing each other at 2pm local time on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6pm.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.



SUPER 12

After the first round of the T20 World Cup clashes are over, the stage will be set for the second round.

The Super 12 stage will kick off from October 23, with the Group 1 match taking place between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on October 30. The group will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

All eyes will be on the second stage of the Super 12 group two clash, however, when India and Pakistan, the Asian cricket giants, clash on October 24 in Dubai at 6:00pm local time.

Pakistan then take on New Zealand in Sharjah on 26 October, in a tough start for the 2009 champions. Afghanistan begin their campaign on October 25 at Sharjah, taking on the winners of Group B from the first round.

The group will conclude on 8 November, with India taking on the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

Semi-final 1 of the tournament will be held on November 10 while the other one will be played the next day, on November 11.

The final match, for the world cup, will be plated on November 14.