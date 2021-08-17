Prince Harry reacts to satire show 'The Prince' poking fun at royal family

Prince Harry was already aware of the production of the show before it went on-air

Prince Harry was aware of satire show The Prince before it went on-air, according to creatr Gary Janetti.



During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Janetti revealed the Duke of Sussex's reaction to the show.

“I don’t know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it… and he seemed to have a sense of humour about it.”

For the unversed, Bloom who voices Prince Harry in the show was slammed for his “malicious” attempt at attacking royals through the new show.

“[It’s not] intended to be,” he responded to the criticism, while defending the show’s creator Gary Janetti.

“He’s really got his finger on the pulse, Gary. He’s so smart and so zeitgeisty. I rolled the dice on it, but I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I’m not going to be able to not. Oddly, I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe, it always throws people together," the actor added.