Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia celebrate 13th wedding anniversary: 'married the love of my life'

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary.

The couple that gives inspiration to many through their fulfilling love, turned to their Instagram on Monday to mark more than a decade of togetherness.

The talk show host dubbed herself as the luckiest girl for being married to the love of her life.

"Happy anniversary, Portia. I’m the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you," wrote Ellen.

Portia herself penned an emotional note for Ellen to celebrate the day.

"13 years ago I married the love of my life. And it just keeps getting better," wrote the Scandal actress.



