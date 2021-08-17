UK, Pakistan agree to remain in contact over evolving situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (right). — AFP/YouTube/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Kingdom have agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country.

The Taliban entered the capital Kabul on Sunday and ousted president Ashraf Ghani as a result of the culmination of a rapid offensive by the group to take back the country 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.

The development came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, a statement from the PM's Office said.

During the call, the two premiers conferred the current situation in Afghanistan and PM Imran Khan highlighted the importance of “a peaceful and stable Afghanistan” for Pakistan, as well as an inclusive political settlement in the neighbouring country.

PM Imran Khan also emphasised that ensuring safety, security, and said the respect for the rights of Afghan citizens too is immensely important.

Moreover, he shed light on Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.



In a bilateral context, notifying Johnson about the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country, PM Imran Khan called for the removal of Pakistan’s name from Britain’s red-listed countries.

Meanwhile, PM Johnson assured PM Imran Khan that Britain will work with other countries to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and any recognition of the new government must be on an international basis.

"The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the call with Pakistan's Imran Khan.

— Additional input from Reuters