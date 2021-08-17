 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

UK, Pakistan agree to remain in contact over evolving situation in Afghanistan

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (right). — AFP/YouTube/File
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (right). — AFP/YouTube/File
  • The two premiers discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.
  • PM Imran Khan emphasises ensuring safety, security, and respect for the rights of Afghan citizens.
  • PM Johnson assured PM Imran Khan of working to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Kingdom have agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country.

The Taliban entered the capital Kabul on Sunday and ousted president Ashraf Ghani as a result of the culmination of a rapid offensive by the group to take back the country 20 years after they were ousted by a US-led invasion.

The development came during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, a statement from the PM's Office said.

During the call, the two premiers conferred the current situation in Afghanistan and PM Imran Khan highlighted the importance of “a peaceful and stable Afghanistan” for Pakistan, as well as an inclusive political settlement in the neighbouring country.

PM Imran Khan also emphasised that ensuring safety, security, and said the respect for the rights of Afghan citizens too is immensely important.

Related items

Moreover, he shed light on Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

In a bilateral context, notifying Johnson about the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country, PM Imran Khan called for the removal of Pakistan’s name from Britain’s red-listed countries.

Meanwhile, PM Johnson assured PM Imran Khan that Britain will work with other countries to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and any recognition of the new government must be on an international basis.

"The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the call with Pakistan's Imran Khan.

— Additional input from Reuters

More From World:

Canada has no plans to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan: Justin Trudeau

Canada has no plans to recognise Taliban govt in Afghanistan: Justin Trudeau
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar back in Afghanistan

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar back in Afghanistan
Burqa not mandatory for women, hijab is: Taliban

Burqa not mandatory for women, hijab is: Taliban
Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan delegation

Pakistan stands with people of Afghanistan: Gen Bajwa to Afghan delegation

Saudi General lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, sacrifices in war against terrorism

Saudi General lauds Pakistan Army's professionalism, sacrifices in war against terrorism

Taliban support women's rights, free media under Islamic law: spokesman

Taliban support women's rights, free media under Islamic law: spokesman
'Great responsibility' rests on Afghan leadership in current situation: PM Imran Khan

'Great responsibility' rests on Afghan leadership in current situation: PM Imran Khan
We seek the Taliban's assurance Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan: President Alvi

We seek the Taliban's assurance Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan: President Alvi
Sindh to reopen schools on August 23

Sindh to reopen schools on August 23
Police file case against 400 people after Lahore woman assaulted on August 14

Police file case against 400 people after Lahore woman assaulted on August 14

Latest

view all