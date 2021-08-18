British model Lily Cole faces criticism after posing in Afghani burqa to promote her new book

Model Lily Cole has come under fire for sharing two images of herself wearing the traditional Afghani burqa to promote her book.



The 33-year-old supermodel, who has penned a book on climate change, can be seen wearing a royal blue burqa in her Instagram photos on Saturday.



The British fashion sensation has now apologised to ease the tension which had triggered after her stunning pictures in the veil.



Lily Cole's amazing post, which sparked intense debate on the social media platform, has comes after Afghanistan has fallen into the hands of Taliban.



In the first image, Lily Cole is seen wearing the burqa over her face as she encouraged fans to purchase her brand-new book called 'Who Care Wins: Reasons For Optimism in Our Changing World. In the second image, the supermodel can be seen looking straight into the camera as she strikes a pose while the veil covers her hair.