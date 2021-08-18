ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistani team excited to take on India, says Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis.

The moment Pakistan players came to know that they would be taking on India on October 24, they got excited, says Waqar Younis.

He says, "We have played a lot of cricket in the UAE and know the conditions more than any other team."

On Pakistan’s narrow loss against West Indies in the Test series opener, Waqar says, "it was all due to missed opportunities."

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that the team members were excited to take on India on October 24 and get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup, The News reported.

In a virtual conference on Tuesday, Waqar Younis said that the moment Pakistan players came to know that they would be taking on India on October 24, they got excited.

“Everyone is looking forward to the occasion and is excited to face India. Definitely, whenever Pakistan play India you feel excitement but we hope to beat India and get off to a winning start.”

“We have played a lot of cricket in the UAE and know the conditions more than any other team. We are in a better position to make the best use of the conditions.”

Waqar rues dropped catches in first Test

On Pakistan’s narrow loss against West Indies in the Test series opener, Waqar said it was all due to missed opportunities.

“Yes, you are right we were almost there and looked like outright favourites going into the final hour of play, yet we dropped too many catches. In such a situation, you have to grab even the toughest of chances but that was not the case during that particular hour.”

He maintained, “How brilliant they bowled throughout the Test against West Indies. West Indies batsmen were finding it hard to cope with them. Even Mohammad Abbas bowled brilliantly. He should have taken more wickets but sometimes you don’t get the required and deserving results. Every other bowler bowled well.”

Waqar also defended Yasir Shah’s selection ahead of Noman Ali or even in favour of the fifth seamer.

“Yasir was picked ahead of Noman because of his experience and ability. You cannot select all seamers in a five-day game. Admitted that there was nothing for spinners in Jamaica wicket, yet you need a specialist spinner for longer spells.”

On his personal performance as a coach, Waqar said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the best judge.

“The PCB high-ups know well what contributions I have made as a bowling coach. I never get shy of critics, yet I expect that criticism should not be personnel and should be aimed at the betterment of the game.”

The bowling coach also defended Babar Azam captaincy, saying that he was up to the mark throughout the Test. “But even he cannot do anything about drop catches. Some serious catching lapses let the team down.”

On the second Test starting from Friday, Waqar expected the playing track would not be any different from what was there during the first Test.

“We hope to get the same track again with a lot of grass and bounce where batting would not be easier. Weather permitting, we hope to make a strong comeback following the narrowest of losses.”



Pakistan's matches schedule

Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had shared the schedule for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup, set to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

Millions of fans will be eager to witness Pakistan begin their bid for the trophy with a high-octane clash against India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



"The two neighbours will come face-to-face for the first time since their 2019, 50-over World Cup fixture at Manchester, and this will be the sixth time they will compete in the global T20 tournament," said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Two days later, Pakistan, the champions of the 2009 edition, will play Kane Williamson’s New Zealand at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, before returning to Dubai to play Afghanistan for the first time in a T20 World Cup on October 29," added the board.

In their last two matches of the Super 12 stage, which will feature top-eight ranked T20 teams and four teams who secure qualification from Round 1, Pakistan, who have played the most matches (36) in the UAE for an international side and have won 21 of them, will play the runner-up of Group A and winners of Group B on 2 and 7 November at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, respectively.