pakistan
Wednesday Aug 18 2021



Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Culprits being identified through videos, says Fayyaz Chohan

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

  • Fayyaz Chohan says accused in Lahore incident being identified.
  • Bilawal Bhutto says the assault of a young woman by a mob at #minarepakistan should shame every Pakistani.
  • Hundreds of men attacked the victim, tore off her clothes, and tossed her in the air, police say.

LAHORE: Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Wednesday condemned the Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a woman was assaulted by a mob and said the culprits are being identified through video footage.

“The incident of assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park is a shameful act which has brought shame to the society,” Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement today.

He said that the accused involved in the video are being identified and will be brought to justice.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

The police registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman who was making TikTok videos at the park.

Read more: Police file case against 400 people after Lahore woman assaulted on August 14

Incident ‘speaks to a rot in our society’

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto has slammed the incident and asked the government to bring those responsible to the book.

“The assault of a young woman by a mob at #minarepakistan should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society,” the PPP leader said.

He said that those responsible must be brought to justice.

“The women of Pakistan feel insecure and it is all our responsibility to ensure safety and equal rights to all,” he added.

‘Taking this case as a challenge’

While talking to Geo Pakistan, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal Khan said the police were taking the case as a challenge and promised to take it to the logical end.

The police officer said the investigations were underway after the case was filed. “We have the videos and the experts are analyzing as it is a technical process to ascertain who was doing what.”

Shariq Jamal said the case is very strong and that they have also recorded the statement of the victim.

The incident

In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone and took off her gold ring and studs.

Out of hundreds of men, many of who just stood there and even made a video, only one person came to the woman's rescue and helped her get out of the park.

CM seeks report

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the harassment of the woman in Greater Iqbal Park and directed to the early arrest of the accused

The chief minister said it was a very regrettable incident and it was a collective responsibility to provide justice to the affected woman, he added.

