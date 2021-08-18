Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has expressed her hope for better future of children of war-torn countries like Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq and Syria.



Taking to Instagram, Gigi, who welcomed her first baby with Zayn Malik in September 2020, shared a post which reads: “I hope I live long enough to see the children of Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria wake up to the sounds of birds not bombs.”

Commenting on the post, the 26-year-old supermodel said “For every child.”

Earlier Gigi Hadid expressed her concerns over situation in Afghanistan as thousands of people mobbed the Kabul airport trying to flee the country after Taliban takeover.

Gigi took to Instagram and shared a tweet of poet and activist Amanda Gorman to express her concern.

Amanda had tweeted “As Afghanistan suffers, America has to take a long look at how we've perpetuated horror & how we can provide healing.”

“We must welcome refugees & at last become the country we say we are. Today is the day to take in the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” she continued.



