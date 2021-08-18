 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine
Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has expressed her hope for better future of children of war-torn countries like Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq and Syria.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi, who welcomed her first baby with Zayn Malik in September 2020, shared a post which reads: “I hope I live long enough to see the children of Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria wake up to the sounds of birds not bombs.”

Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine

Commenting on the post, the 26-year-old supermodel said “For every child.”

Earlier Gigi Hadid expressed her concerns over situation in Afghanistan as thousands of people mobbed the Kabul airport trying to flee the country after Taliban takeover.

Gigi took to Instagram and shared a tweet of poet and activist Amanda Gorman to express her concern.

Amanda had tweeted “As Afghanistan suffers, America has to take a long look at how we've perpetuated horror & how we can provide healing.”

“We must welcome refugees & at last become the country we say we are. Today is the day to take in the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” she continued.

Gigi Hadid optimistic for better future of children in Afghanistan, Palestine


More From Entertainment:

Why Queen was disapproving of Kate Middleton before Prince William marriage

Why Queen was disapproving of Kate Middleton before Prince William marriage

Camila Cabello gives insight on her relationship with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello gives insight on her relationship with Shawn Mendes
Lorde drops new single Mood Ring

Lorde drops new single Mood Ring
A first look of How I Met Your Father: Check it out

A first look of How I Met Your Father: Check it out
Kylie Jenner announces to launch 'Kylie Swim' beachwear

Kylie Jenner announces to launch 'Kylie Swim' beachwear

Halle Berry receives a blow from MMA fighter Cat Zingano

Halle Berry receives a blow from MMA fighter Cat Zingano
British model Lily Cole faces criticism after posing in Afghani burqa to promote her new book

British model Lily Cole faces criticism after posing in Afghani burqa to promote her new book
Alex Rodriguez opens up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after being unfollowed

Alex Rodriguez opens up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after being unfollowed
Amber Heard in trouble as Johnny Depp allowed libel suit against her in US

Amber Heard in trouble as Johnny Depp allowed libel suit against her in US
Eminem returns to acting with a major role in US TV drama BMF

Eminem returns to acting with a major role in US TV drama BMF
Bella Hadid says videos from Kabul airport are devastating to watch

Bella Hadid says videos from Kabul airport are devastating to watch

Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show

Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show

Latest

view all