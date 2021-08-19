 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Instant messaging app WhatsApps logo. — Wikipedia/File
Instant messaging app WhatsApp's logo. — Wikipedia/File
  • WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for beta users.
  • Large link previews will be available for all Android and iOS beta users.
  • The option should be available within 24 hours.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps introducing new options for users to make their experience on the platform better, and now it is planning to roll out another feature for its users.

WhatsApp is rolling out large link previews for all Android and iOS beta testers, WABetainfo reported.

"In particular, users having the latest beta version installed are already eligible to get the feature! You can test it by sharing links like https://wabetainfo.com and https://facebook.com," it said.

Related items

If the large link preview does not appear for those links, it means it is not enabled for your WhatsApp account, but it should be within 24 hours, the platform said.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages

WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages
Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content

Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content
Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content

Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content
How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?

How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?
Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens
Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE

Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE
Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time

She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time
TikTok rolls out privacy updates for teenaged users

TikTok rolls out privacy updates for teenaged users
WhatsApp rolls out 'fantasy football' sticker pack for Android, iOS

WhatsApp rolls out 'fantasy football' sticker pack for Android, iOS
WhatsApp working on introducing new features to status updates

WhatsApp working on introducing new features to status updates

Latest

view all