WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for beta users.

Large link previews will be available for all Android and iOS beta users.

The option should be available within 24 hours.

Instant messaging app WhatsApp keeps introducing new options for users to make their experience on the platform better, and now it is planning to roll out another feature for its users.

WhatsApp is rolling out large link previews for all Android and iOS beta testers, WABetainfo reported.

"In particular, users having the latest beta version installed are already eligible to get the feature! You can test it by sharing links like https://wabetainfo.com and https://facebook.com," it said.

If the large link preview does not appear for those links, it means it is not enabled for your WhatsApp account, but it should be within 24 hours, the platform said.

