 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran's 'big news' post sparks speculation of his new album

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Ed Sheerans big news post sparks speculation of his new album

Ed Sheeran, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest single Bad Habits, has sparked speculation that a new album could be on the way as he teased he has ‘big news’ to announce.

The singer's latest single Bad Habits has spent seven consecutive weeks at number one on the UK Singles Chart.

The 30-year-old musician shared a cryptic teaser across social media, revealing he will be livestreaming an important announcement tomorrow.

Ed wrote: ‘Announcement tomorrow, 2pm U.K. time. Gonna do a livestream on here from then, tune in for the big news x.’

The image shows a black and pink butterfly, wrapped in a cocoon, in front of a red and black-splattered background.

Ed Sheeran's excited fans are trying to work out what this means exactly, the image could allude to a possible album or single artwork.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear

Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in workout gear
Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago

Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago
Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy fight on Nine Perfect Strangers' Set: Video

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy fight on Nine Perfect Strangers' Set: Video
Queen slammed for not applying 'same standard' to Prince Andrew as Harry and Meghan

Queen slammed for not applying 'same standard' to Prince Andrew as Harry and Meghan
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday in style

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday in style
Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson and Husband Colin Jost blessed with a baby boy
Camila Cabello shares past friendship struggles

Camila Cabello shares past friendship struggles
Kelly Clarkson shares thoughts of ‘American Idol’ season 1 contestants

Kelly Clarkson shares thoughts of ‘American Idol’ season 1 contestants
Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all
Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'

Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'
Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life

Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life
Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report

Latest

view all