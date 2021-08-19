 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Kanye West to host third listening party for Donda in Chicago

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Kanye West has announced to host a third listening party for his as-yet unreleased tenth studio album Donda at his second hometown Chicago on August 26.

The 44-ear-old rapper delighted fans he announced the new event on Instagram, revealing tickets go on sale for the show on August 20.

Kanye has already premiered Donda twice to live audiences, with fans being able to tune in to the Apple Music livestream in early August

Donda was initially slated for a July release, and then received an early August date only to be pushed back to an undetermined time.

Late rapper Pop Smoke is set to be featured, including songs with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi and longtime collaborator Jay-Z, with Donda marking their first time working on a song together in five years following a feud.

