 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

  • Pakistan sees jump in COVID-19 cases again.
  • Country records 4,373 daily cases, 74 deaths over last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.
  • The number of active cases stands at 89,531.

ISLAMABAD: Another 74 people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics showed Thursday morning. 

The daily number of cases and deaths are on the rise in Pakistan again after staying stable for some days.

The country recorded 4,373 new cases after 55,634 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,113,647.

According to the official portal, the rate of positivity in the country went up to 7.86%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 24,713 and the total number of recoveries 999,403. The number of active cases stands at 89,531.

According to a Reuters report, Pakistan is reporting 4,130 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 44,322,217 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.2% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 764,855 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

More From Health:

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashura with nationwide mourning processions amid tight security

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashura with nationwide mourning processions amid tight security
'Ashura gives message the truth will always prevail': PM Imran Khan

'Ashura gives message the truth will always prevail': PM Imran Khan

President Arif Alvi urges nation to follow coronavirus SOPs during Muharram processions

President Arif Alvi urges nation to follow coronavirus SOPs during Muharram processions
Sindh to reopen universities, other educational institutions on Monday

Sindh to reopen universities, other educational institutions on Monday
Women’s Action Forum condemns 'reprehensible' Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Women’s Action Forum condemns 'reprehensible' Minar-e-Pakistan incident
'Is this punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?': Minar-e-Pakistan victim narrates 2.5-hour ordeal

'Is this punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?': Minar-e-Pakistan victim narrates 2.5-hour ordeal
Terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

Terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR
Highly hypocritical of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: Foreign Office

Highly hypocritical of India to comment on minority rights elsewhere: Foreign Office
Pakistan, China exchange views over evolving situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan, China exchange views over evolving situation in Afghanistan
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: PM Imran Khan takes notice of female Tiktoker's assault

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: PM Imran Khan takes notice of female Tiktoker's assault
Anger in Pakistan over Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Anger in Pakistan over Minar-e-Pakistan incident

Latest

view all