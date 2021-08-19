Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

Pakistan sees jump in COVID-19 cases again.

Country records 4,373 daily cases, 74 deaths over last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.

The number of active cases stands at 89,531.

ISLAMABAD: Another 74 people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics showed Thursday morning.



The daily number of cases and deaths are on the rise in Pakistan again after staying stable for some days.

The country recorded 4,373 new cases after 55,634 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,113,647.

According to the official portal, the rate of positivity in the country went up to 7.86%.



The number of deaths from COVID-19 has reached 24,713 and the total number of recoveries 999,403. The number of active cases stands at 89,531.

According to a Reuters report, Pakistan is reporting 4,130 new infections on average each day, 70% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 44,322,217 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.2% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 764,855 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.