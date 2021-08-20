 
Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
AFP

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

By
AFP

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

SYDNEY: Sydney extended its two-month-old lockdown for another month and introduced a partial curfew Friday, as Australia's largest city struggled to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the "difficult" decision, telling the city's population of five million it was time to "bunker down".

"Unfortunately the case numbers continue to grow," she said. "This is what life will look like for most of us until the end of September."

For much of the pandemic, Sydney saw very few virus cases.

But the city is now reporting more than 600 cases each day -- straining contact tracing efforts -- and that number shows little sign of shrinking.

Stay-at-home orders will now remain in place across the city until the end of September and residents in virus hotspots will also be subject to a nighttime curfew and limited to one hour of outdoor exercise a day.

Around 1,000 defence force personnel are helping police implement restrictions, as weary residents increasingly bend the rules.

With the number of deaths rising steadily and the virus spreading to regional areas, Australia is racing to get jabs in arms.

Just 30 percent of the population is currently fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about vulnerable Aboriginal communities in the New South Wales Outback, where the virus is now spreading.

The entire population of Wilcannia -- a small dusty town ringed by several ancient Aboriginal sites -- have been asked to get tested after a funeral was identified as a potential super-spreader event.

A local health department spokesman told AFP officials were going door-to-door urging locals to get tested for the virus, while a sports field has been converted into a testing site.

Early in the pandemic, Wilcannia residents had put up signs on the town's limits asking travellers not to stop - fearing the virus could obliterate an already vulnerable community.

New South Wales authorities are also facing growing anger from other Australian states, where the virus cases linked to the Sydney outbreak have emerged.

More From Health:

Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan
No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now: WHO

No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now: WHO
Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five
Pakistan logs 95 deaths from COVID-19, over 3,200 infections

Pakistan logs 95 deaths from COVID-19, over 3,200 infections

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 1.1 million mark

Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 1.1 million mark
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Pfizer, Moderna seen making billions from COVID-19 vaccine boosters
COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

COVID-19 might only affect children in coming years, US-Norwegian study suggests

COVID-19 patients should not take antibiotics, warn health experts

COVID-19 patients should not take antibiotics, warn health experts
Pakistan logs 4,619 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan logs 4,619 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Researchers launch Long Covid data capture project

Researchers launch Long Covid data capture project
WHO to test three anti-inflamatory drugs as treatment for COVID-19

WHO to test three anti-inflamatory drugs as treatment for COVID-19

Latest

view all