Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announces compensation for Bahawalnagar blast victims

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announces financial assistance for victims of Bahawalnagar blast.

Says financial assistance is not a substitute for human life.

A day earlier, two people were killed and 30 others were injured when a Muharram procession was targeted with a cracker.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced financial assistance for the families of those killed and injured in the Bahawalnagar blast during a procession on Muharram 10.



The CM said Rs1 million will be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast.

In a statement issued from Lahore, Buzdar said that those severely injured in the Bahawalnagar blast would get Rs550,000, while the 11 injured would get Rs100,000 each.

He said that financial assistance is not a substitute for any human life and that only those who have lost their loved ones in the world know their grief.

Read more: 2 killed, 30 injured in cracker attack on Ashura procession at Bahawalnagar

"The sympathies of the Punjab government are with the families of the deceased and the injured," the Punjab CM said.

He said that the incident was being investigated and the suspects would not be able to escape punishment.

A day earlier, two people were killed and 30 others were injured when a Muharram procession was targeted with a cracker.



Police said the incident took place when the Muharram procession was passing through the City Chowk area in Bahawalnagar.