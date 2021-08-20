 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announces compensation for Bahawalnagar blast victims

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

  • Punjab CM Usman Buzdar announces financial assistance for victims of Bahawalnagar blast.
  • Says financial assistance is not a substitute for human life.
  • A day earlier, two people were killed and 30 others were injured when a Muharram procession was targeted with a cracker.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced financial assistance for the families of those killed and injured in the Bahawalnagar blast during a procession on Muharram 10.

The CM said Rs1 million will be given to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast.

In a statement issued from Lahore, Buzdar said that those severely injured in the Bahawalnagar blast would get Rs550,000, while the 11 injured would get Rs100,000 each.

He said that financial assistance is not a substitute for any human life and that only those who have lost their loved ones in the world know their grief. 

Read more: 2 killed, 30 injured in cracker attack on Ashura procession at Bahawalnagar

"The sympathies of the Punjab government are with the families of the deceased and the injured," the Punjab CM said.

He said that the incident was being investigated and the suspects would not be able to escape punishment.

A day earlier, two people were killed and 30 others were injured when a Muharram procession was targeted with a cracker.

Police said the incident took place when the Muharram procession was passing through the City Chowk area in Bahawalnagar.

More From Pakistan:

Medical exam confirms assault on female Tiktoker at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

Medical exam confirms assault on female Tiktoker at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan
Pakistan is in contact with Taliban, says Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan

Pakistan is in contact with Taliban, says Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan
COVID-19 recoveries in Pakistan surpass 1 million as deaths near 25,000 mark

COVID-19 recoveries in Pakistan surpass 1 million as deaths near 25,000 mark
In call with Dutch counterpart, PM Imran Khan says stable Afghanistan critically important for Pakistan

In call with Dutch counterpart, PM Imran Khan says stable Afghanistan critically important for Pakistan
2 killed, 30 injured in cracker attack on Ashura procession at Bahawalnagar

2 killed, 30 injured in cracker attack on Ashura procession at Bahawalnagar
PM Imran Khan lauds cop for saving man from getting crushed by train

PM Imran Khan lauds cop for saving man from getting crushed by train
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident: CM Buzdar says culprits do not deserve leniency

Minar-e-Pakistan harassment incident: CM Buzdar says culprits do not deserve leniency
US blogger Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious at Islamabad residence

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie found unconscious at Islamabad residence
Afghan delegation terms Pakistan 'major player' in Afghanistan's affairs

Afghan delegation terms Pakistan 'major player' in Afghanistan's affairs
Pakistan's ambassador meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to discuss situation in Afghanistan

Pakistan's ambassador meets Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah to discuss situation in Afghanistan
Watch: India's Yashraj, Pakistan's 'Baji Bombastic' team up for amusing new video

Watch: India's Yashraj, Pakistan's 'Baji Bombastic' team up for amusing new video
Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Pakistan

Latest

view all