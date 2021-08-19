 
2 killed, 30 injured in cracker attack on Ashura procession at Bahawalnagar

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

  • Police take one suspect into custody. 
  • Cracker attack kills two, injures 30. 
  • CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of incident, orders IG Punjab to take action against culprits. 

BAHAWALNAGAR: Two people were killed and three others were injured when a Muharram procession was targeted with a cracker on Thursday. 

Police said the incident took place when a Muharram procession was passing through the City Chowk area in Bahawalnagar. 

DHQ Bahawalnagar medical superintendent confirmed that two people had been killed in the incident, adding that the injured had been shifted to different hospitals across the city. 

After the blast, a police contingent arrived in the area and conducted a search. One suspect was taken into custody. 

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident, offered his condolences over the loss of life and tasked IG Punjab to take action and arrest culprits immediately. 

Following the incident, the chief minister visited the Safe City Authority with the provincial law minister to inspect the control room. There, he was briefed on the Bahawalnagar attack and response of the CTD and police forces. 

The chief minister tasked the CTD to submit a report after a conducting a combing operation and completing an inquiry into the incident. 

