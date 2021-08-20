Medical exam confirms assault on female Tiktoker at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan

Investigation underway into the assault and groping of a woman at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Punjab police awaiting NADRA report for identification of suspects.

The police had registered a case against 400 men for assaulting and groping a woman at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

LAHORE: The Punjab police have taken 20 people into custody on suspicion if assaulting and groping a woman at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day. The suspects have been over to the CIA for further interrogation.



They were detained from the nearby areas of the Greater Iqbal Park.

The authorities have shared the suspect's details with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and are waiting for an identification report to proceed further.

The suspects were taken into custody after police obtained videos that went viral on social media of the horrific assault of a woman Tiktoker who was making videos for her channel on Independence Day.



After NADRA sends its report, the police will have the victim identify the suspects as well.

The Minar-e-Pakistan assault came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day. The police had registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman.



Medical examination

The Punjab government released Friday the medical examination report of the victim which confirmed details of the injuries she sustained after being assaulted.

Signs of inflammation were found on the woman's body, the report said, adding that her neck, right hand and ears were swollen.



There are three scratches on the right side of her chest and scratches on her left arm, back and both legs.

There are also several bruises on her body, the report said.

Police to present report today



Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has convened a meeting today to review progress in the investigation of the public assault case, which has caused national outrage.

Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani will brief the chief minister over the arrests and identification of the suspects.

The meeting will be attended by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, IG Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and other senior officials.

The public assault

In yet another terrifying episode of violence against women amid a rise in such incidences, a woman in Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park was assaulted by hundreds of men on August 14.

The victim, along with her friends, was making a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked her.

The victim told the police that the men groped her, tore off her clothes, beat her, and tossed her in the air. In addition, they robbed her of Rs15,000, snatched her mobile phone, and took off her gold ring and studs.

Out of hundreds of men, many of who just stood there and even made a video, only one person came to the woman's rescue and helped her get out of the park.

A case had been filed against 400 people on the victim's complaint.