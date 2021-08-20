 
Opinion
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Azam Malik

Well-connected assistant commissioners in Punjab perform poorly, reveals confidential report

Friday Aug 20, 2021

Ibrahim Arbab, Assistant Commissioner of Model Town in Lahore. Photo: AC Model Town Facebook page.
Relatives of important personalities, who are serving as senior bureaucrats in the Punjab province, have failed to perform their duties, reveals a confidential report of the Punjab government.

Out of the 143 Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in Punjab, those posted in the capital city of Lahore had the most disappointing output and execution of their duties, highlights the report, a copy of which is available with Geo.tv.

The bureaucrats were ranked on the basis of public opinion, a secret poll and feedback from their subordinates.

Ibrahim Arbab, the son of Shehzad Arbab, the special assistant to the prime minister on establishment in the establishment division, ranked 132 out of 143. The younger Arbab is the assistant commissioner of Model Town in Lahore.

Zeeshan Ranjha, the nephew of the chief election commissioner, got a scorecard of 134 out of 143. Ranjha is the assistant commissioner in Lahore Cantt. While the commissioner in Lahore City ranked 138 and that of Raiwind, 139.

However, the top performers, who ranked in Category A, were the assistant commissioners in Chak Jhumra, who ranked first. The civil servant in Sargodha ranked second and the one in Layyah, came in third.

The commissioner in Taunsa, the hometown of the chief minister Punjab, also had a dismal performance and received a rank of 141. In fact, the bottom three performers were Taunsa, Attock and Hazro.

