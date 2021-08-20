 
Friday Aug 20 2021
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson’s estranged terms with ex Brandon Blackstock revealed: source

Web Desk

Insiders recently weighed in on the estranged relationship and ‘extremely jealous’ nature of Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The insider began by telling Us Weekly, “The relationship had been on the rocks for a long time.”

“She was the high-income earner with a wildly successful talk show, and is the star of another hit show ‘The Voice.’ Brandon was extremely jealous of it and made her know it.”

As a result, Clarkson “can finally enjoy her success without feeling ashamed. Kelly doesn’t take credit for her success but shares it with the team she works with. It’s just who she is.”

Before concluding the source went on to say, “The marriage was really, really awful at the end. … Kelly felt that she could no longer trust Brandon. She had a lot of questions that he just couldn’t answer.”

