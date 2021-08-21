 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Saturday Aug 21, 2021

Katie Price and Carl Woods end romantic journey?

Katie Price's latest post sparked rumours of her split from fiancé Carl Woods as he was missing from her sweet tribute to loved ones

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to express her feelings about her loved ones in an adorable snap, leaving Carl out of the picture, which raised suspicions with fans.

The former glamour model shared a cute shot of her holding hands with all of her offspring with her 2.6 million followers.

"My [world] in one photo," Katie captioned her latest update on social media.

Katie's fans were left wondering why the star hadn't included partner Carl in the scene with Harvey, Junior, Bunny, Jett and Princess. 

One fan, referring to Katie's reference to her "world", responded: "Not quite the boy friend is missing xx."

Katie Price's representatives have reportedly denied the rumours that the mum-of-five had ended her engagement to Carl Wood.

