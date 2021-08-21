 
health
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case counts show signs of downward slope

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Despite an additional 3,084 positive coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday, Pakistan is witnessing signs of a slow downward slope in the daily number of case and death counts.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's COVID-19 dashboard, Pakistan recorded 3,084 cases over the last 24 hours after 53,770 tests were taken.

Meanwhile, 65 more people lost their lives to the disease over the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate, too, dipped and now stands at 5.73%. The last time Pakistan reported a positivity rate of less than 6% was a month ago on July 24 at 4.89%.

The number of active or currently ill patients are at 89,044. 

The NCOC counted 1,006,078 total recoveries. A day earlier, the number of patients who had recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan exceeded one million.

The infection tally also rose to 1,116,886 with 3,239 new cases reported over the last 24 hours after 51,982 COVID-19 tests were conducted, the NCOC stats showed.

The number of active or currently ill patients are at 89,673, which is the highest since May 2 when the country recorded 89,661 active cases.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,853 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 66% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Read more: COVID-19 recoveries in Pakistan surpass 1 million as deaths near 25,000 mark

There have been 1,119,970 infections and 24,848 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Pakistan has administered at least 44,736,977 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 716,137 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 61 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

