Sunday Aug 22 2021
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards welcomes first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards has become a mother!

The 27-year-old welcomed her first child with soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Saturday

"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21," she wrote.

The songstress also received congratulatory wishes from fellow bandmate Leigh Anne Pinnock.

"I am so proud of you and I love you so much what an angel," she wrote for Perrie and her baby.

Edwards, 27, announced her pregnancy back in May

"So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate," she captioned the post. "Me + Him = You. We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!"

